Lorry topple incident on P&O ferry under investigation
Six lorries toppled on the boat causing disruption for passengers throughout the day.
A team of accident investigation experts are continuing to look into an incident on a P&O ferry that saw a number of lorries topple over.
The ferry was making a crossing in high winds between Larne and Cairnryan on Tuesday morning when a major emergency response was launched after six lorries tipped onto their sides at around 7.40am.
The Marine Accident Investigation Branch confirmed it was looking into the events.
A number of passengers were unable to disembark the ferry after the incident, which damaged cars and boats on board.
One lorry driver told STV News: "It felt like we hit a big wave and then there was a massive bang."
The port was closed for most of the day.
A Marine Accident Investigation Branch spokesperson said: "We are continuing our enquiries.
The chief inspector can decide to investigate if significant safety lessons could be gained."
