Gun and ammunition seized from hotel in police raid

Officers recovered the items from the Lorne Hotel on Sauchiehall Street in Glasgow.

Lorne Hotel: Investigations carried out.

A gun and ammunition have been seized from a hotel in Glasgow.

The raid happened at the Lorne Hotel on Sauchiehall Street shortly after 4pm on Tuesday.

A handgun and ammunition were recovered at the hotel in Finnieston.

Investigations are being carried out to identify who brought the items to the hotel.

Inspector Steven Elliott said: "Firearms clearly cause risk and harm to our communities and we will continue to work to seize these dangerous weapons and take them off our streets.

"This police operation reiterates our commitment to tackling serious and organised crime and sends a clear message to those involved that we will not tolerate their illegal activities in Glasgow.

"Our enquiries do not stop here and we will continue investigating how the handgun came to be in this establishment.

"We have a number of resources which will help us to do this, including forensics, ballistics and CCTV enquiries."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.