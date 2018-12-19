Gun and ammunition seized from hotel in police raid
Officers recovered the items from the Lorne Hotel on Sauchiehall Street in Glasgow.
A gun and ammunition have been seized from a hotel in Glasgow.
The raid happened at the Lorne Hotel on Sauchiehall Street shortly after 4pm on Tuesday.
A handgun and ammunition were recovered at the hotel in Finnieston.
Investigations are being carried out to identify who brought the items to the hotel.
Inspector Steven Elliott said: "Firearms clearly cause risk and harm to our communities and we will continue to work to seize these dangerous weapons and take them off our streets.
"This police operation reiterates our commitment to tackling serious and organised crime and sends a clear message to those involved that we will not tolerate their illegal activities in Glasgow.
"Our enquiries do not stop here and we will continue investigating how the handgun came to be in this establishment.
"We have a number of resources which will help us to do this, including forensics, ballistics and CCTV enquiries."
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.
