Sister's plea to find 'loved' man missing for two months

The sister of a dad who has been missing for two months has made a heartfelt appeal to find him.

Tom Graham, from Govan, Glasgow, was last seen on the city's Elderpark Street in October.

The 30-year-old has not been in contact since and his family are growing increasingly concerned.

His sister Sarah appealed for the father-of-two to come home.

She said: "Tom, my brother, is a father of two children. He is loved by the family.

"Tom would come to my home all the time, at least after every few weeks, but I've not seen or spoken to him since mid-October.

"Tom, if you are hearing me, please let someone know that you are ok. You have not done anything wrong so please let me know you are ok.

"If anyone has any information about Tom, please let the police know. We just want to know if Tom is OK or what's happened to him."

He is 6ft, of a medium/muscular build and has several distinctive tattoos, including the name "Sophie" on the right side of his neck.

Mr Graham has an image of a black panther on his right calf and a tattoo on his right forearm. He also has a distinct birthmark on the left side of his neck.

Chief Inspector Shaheen Baber said: "Tom's family are becoming increasingly concerned as time goes on and I am appealing for anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to please come forward.

"He is known to frequent various areas of Glasgow, including Govan, Toryglen and Drumchapel where he has friends and family.

"I would urge members of the public to report any possible sightings of him to police.

"I would also appeal directly to Tom to please get in touch with someone to confirm that he is safe and well."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

