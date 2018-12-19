Nurse charged with wasting police time after 'stabbing'

Donna Maxwell, from Irvine, was arrested following an incident at Ailsa Hospital in Ayr.

Cordon: Ailsa Hospital.

A nurse has appeared in court charged with wasting police time after an alleged stabbing at a hospital.

Donna Maxwell, from Irvine, was arrested following the incident at Ailsa Hospital in Ayr.

Staff and patients were locked in rooms while investigations were carried out into the assault on November 22.

The 42-year-old was charged with wasting police time at Ayr Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

She made no plea and was released on bail.

