Vandals torch trucks and van in 'targeted attack'

The vandals caused six-figures worth of damage during their 'reckless' crime spree in Paisley.

Paisley: The attackers targeted a business on Abercorn Street. Google 2018

Firebugs torched two trucks and a van during a "targeted and dangerous attack" in Renfrewshire.

The vandals caused six-figures worth of damage during their "reckless" crime spree in Paisley.

At around 10.20pm on Monday, an unknown number of people travelling in a dark-coloured vehicle stopped on Abercorn Street outside of a business. After breaking the lock to a yard, they set fire to a truck parked within.

The attackers then set fire to another truck and a van that was parked out on the street before making off from the scene.

Officers are currently carrying out CCTV enquiries and have urged anyone with information to get in touch.

'We would also ask anybody who may have seen anyone filling up a jerry can at a petrol station nearby on Monday to also get in touch' Detective constable Dass

Detective constable Dass said: "This was a targeted and dangerous attack causing a six-figure sum of damage.

"Fireraising is an incredibly reckless act and it will not be tolerated.

"We are appealing for anyone who was within the area who may have information that can help us identify those responsible.

"Think back, did you see this dark coloured vehicle, or could you have dash-cam footage that can help us?

"We would also ask anybody who may have seen anyone filling up a jerry can at a petrol station nearby on Monday to also get in touch."

If you have any information, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.