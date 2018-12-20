  • STV
  • MySTV

Golf club destroyed by fire as crews battle through night

Andy McLaren Andy McLaren

The fire happened at Machrihanish Golf Club near Campbeltown at 1.30pm on Wednesday.

Firefighters are still battling a blaze which has ripped through a golf club, 20 hours after it first started.

The fire broke out at Machrihanish Golf Club, near Campbeltown, at 1.30pm on Wednesday.

Around 25 firefighters were tackling the flames, with one appliance still at the scene.

The clubhouse has been completely destroyed, as has a house occupied by the club steward and his family.

No-one has been injured in the blaze.

Investigations are due to be carried out into the cause of the fire.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "We are still damping down the fire.

"We have had no indication of what caused it.

"Crews will still be at the scene for another few hours."

Fire: The flames could be seen for miles.
Fire: The flames could be seen for miles.

In a post on Facebook, the club said: "As many will be aware, absolute devastation has hit Machrihanish Golf Club today.

"A fire has ripped through the entire clubhouse, completely destroying the building.

"Firefighters have been working tirelessly from lunchtime today to try and contain the fire but unfortunately, despite every effort, they have been unable to save the building.

"We at Machrihanish Golf Club would like to express a sincere thank you to all who have helped and provided their support to the club today, from those who helped to remove as much memorabilia as they possibly could from the lounge early on to all the offers of help and support received.

"We would like to express a particular thank you to the hard work of the firefighters, the Ugadale Hotel and the local Co-op for supplying food and refreshments to the firefighters throughout the afternoon and evening.

"Our thoughts are with all club members at this sad time with our heartfelt, special thoughts going to Iain, our club steward and his family who have very sadly lost their home."

Machrihanish Golf Club was formed in 1876 and the Championship Course has become known for its first hole which requires players to hit a ball over the sea.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.