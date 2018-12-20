Golf club destroyed by fire as crews battle through night

The fire happened at Machrihanish Golf Club near Campbeltown at 1.30pm on Wednesday.

Firefighters are still battling a blaze which has ripped through a golf club, 20 hours after it first started.

The fire broke out at Machrihanish Golf Club, near Campbeltown, at 1.30pm on Wednesday.

Around 25 firefighters were tackling the flames, with one appliance still at the scene.

The clubhouse has been completely destroyed, as has a house occupied by the club steward and his family.

No-one has been injured in the blaze.

Investigations are due to be carried out into the cause of the fire.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "We are still damping down the fire.

"We have had no indication of what caused it.

"Crews will still be at the scene for another few hours."

Fire: The flames could be seen for miles.

In a post on Facebook, the club said: "As many will be aware, absolute devastation has hit Machrihanish Golf Club today.

"A fire has ripped through the entire clubhouse, completely destroying the building.

"Firefighters have been working tirelessly from lunchtime today to try and contain the fire but unfortunately, despite every effort, they have been unable to save the building.

"We at Machrihanish Golf Club would like to express a sincere thank you to all who have helped and provided their support to the club today, from those who helped to remove as much memorabilia as they possibly could from the lounge early on to all the offers of help and support received.

"We would like to express a particular thank you to the hard work of the firefighters, the Ugadale Hotel and the local Co-op for supplying food and refreshments to the firefighters throughout the afternoon and evening.

"Our thoughts are with all club members at this sad time with our heartfelt, special thoughts going to Iain, our club steward and his family who have very sadly lost their home."

Machrihanish Golf Club was formed in 1876 and the Championship Course has become known for its first hole which requires players to hit a ball over the sea.

