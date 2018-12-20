Man left fighting for life after found injured on street

The 55-year-old was discovered with head injuries in the Maryhill area of Glasgow.

Glasgow: Man sustained head injuries. Google 2018

A man was left fighting for his life after being found injured on a Glasgow street.

The 55-year-old was discovered with head injuries on Ardessie Place in Maryhill.

He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary in a critical condition before being transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Inspector Craig McPhail said: "This man has sustained serious head injuries and it is imperative that we find out how he came to be in this condition.

"Officers have been carrying out CCTV enquiries and making door to door enquiries however we are appealing for anyone with any information to get in touch.

"We know that the Wyndford area was busy that night, think back, did you see someone who appeared to be injured? Was he with anyone?

"We would also ask anyone who may have been driving in the area and has dash-cam footage to contact us. You may have vital information."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

