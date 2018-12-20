  • STV
Renowned artists donate works for mum battling cancer

Jenness Mitchell

Claire Bothwell hopes to raise £100,000 to fund pioneering treatment to fight deadly disease.

Fighting: Claire Bothwell hopes to fund treatment to beat cancer.
Fighting: Claire Bothwell hopes to fund treatment to beat cancer.

Renowned Scottish artists - including Peter Howson and Jack Vettriano - have donated works for auction to help raise funds for a mum-of-three battling "incurable" cancer.

Artworks up for grabs at the charity event include a signed print of Billy Connolly, donated by artist Rachel Maclean, which was originally unveiled as part of Glasgow's City Centre Mural Trail in celebration of The Big Yin's 75th birthday this year.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BrmszaEH0So/ | instagram

Playwright and artist John Byrne has donated a limited edition print by John Bellany from his own collection, while a signed first edition copy of Alasdair Gray's novel Lanark is also on offer.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BrijU-_HEyc/ | instagram

All funds raised on the night will be donated to Claire Bothwell, 40, who has been diagnosed with "incurable" bowel cancer and lymphoma.

Ms Bothwell, from Glasgow, hopes to raise £100,000 to fund pioneering treatment in America or Europe.

Family and friends launched a mammoth fundraising campaign in response to her diagnosis and have collected over £74,000 so far.

The fine art auction will take place at the Centre for Contemporary Arts (CCA) in Glasgow on Thursday from 7pm.

For more information and to donate to Ms Bothwell's cause, go to cureclairescancer.org.

Claire Bothwell's story

Mum-of-three Claire Bothwell is calling for everyone under the age of 50 and the medical profession to be more aware of the symptoms of bowel cancer.

  • Ms Bothwell, who is based in Glasgow but is originally from Aberdeen, noticed an increase in her daily bowel movement and often found blood in her stools.
  • She was referred to a specialist, but it took five months to see a doctor. There was then another wait to obtain the diagnostic colonoscopy.
  • After surgery to remove the tumour, tests showed the cancer had spread to her lungs.
  • Despite nine months of chemotherapy and having five additional tumours removed, two more tumours appeared in her lungs.
  • Ms Bothwell has now been told the cancer - which is uncommon in people under 50 - may be incurable.
  • She has also been diagnosed with a second unrelated cancer, lymphoma.
  • Having two different cancers excludes her from taking part in most trials, so she is going to have to pay for any experimental treatment herself.

Ms Bothwell told STV News: "If I'd been over 50, I would have been seen and diagnosed within two weeks and that wait has really affected my prognosis and I'm now looking at having incurable cancer and a limited lifespan.

"It's devastating, you know, but you just have to pick yourself up and look for hope anywhere you can find it."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.