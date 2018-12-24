Pick up the phone: Cabbie's campaign to save lives

Stef Shaw wants to install 'emergency lifeline telephones' in areas of Glasgow.

By Russell Findlay

A chance conversation between a taxi driver and a homeless man became the catalyst of a campaign to reduce the number of suicides in the River Clyde.

When Stef Shaw - aka the poem-writing 'Glasgow Cabbie' - stopped by the side of the road, he heard an all-too-familiar story of substance abuse, criminal offending and despair.

He said: "It was last April in Union Street and this man told me that he had decided to take his own life but that he had prayed to God for one more chance.

"He then called the Samaritans and decided not to do it. I was inspired to write a poem titled One More Chance which I put online. The response was overwhelming."

Grieving families were moved to respond, determined that something should be done to stem the death toll.

Police officers, firefighters, medics, Samaritans volunteers and HM Coastguard staff joined the fledgling movement which took the name Think Again.

When former Rangers player Paul Gascoigne got into Stef's cab one day, he readily lent his support and posed with a campaign placard.

The aim was clear - the installation of emergency lifeline telephones (ELTs) on the riverside.

Researchers at the University of Melbourne found that ELTs can reduce the number of death by up to 61%.

Almost two years of dogged determination and hard work has now paid off with Glasgow City Council agreeing to a trial of ELTs - giving callers a free direct line to Samaritans counsellors.

Stef said: "Phones offer that vital option of a one-on-one for someone who is distressed.

"I'm absolutely convinced they can save lives. It was the passion of the people who contacted me to try and do something about this."

Council leader Susan Aitken announced the trial of ELTs and other measures last month.

She told councillors: "I'm pleased to say that every lifebelt will have a throw rope attached.

"We're also installing crisis signage giving information about where help can be found and we've also committed to undertaking a trial of lifeline telephones."

The exact location of the phones is restricted due to NHS Scotland guidelines.

There are hopes the Glasgow scheme could eventually extend across Scotland and the rest of the UK.

Last week Labour's shadow Scotland minister Paul Sweeney raised the issue in the House of Commons.

The Glasgow North East MP said: "The ambition of the Think Again campaign is such that when these measures are introduced in Glasgow they plan to expand the campaign to include other cities across the UK."

A Glasgow City Council spokesman said: "We are doing everything we can in line with national guidance on how to prevent suicide.

Lifeline phone 'would have saved Thomas'

Jeanmarie Ferrier and Irene Kay lost their brother Thomas Kay in 2014.

They joined Think Again because they are convinced 38-year-old Thomas would have made use of an ELT at the critical moment when he had lost all hope.

Jeanmarie, a nurse, said: "Thomas was kind, caring, loving and crazy at times but in a good way.

"He would take his shirt off his back for you.

"I just feel it's really important to have these phones.

"Thomas loved to talk. I think if the phones were there he would have made that call."

If you've been affected by anything raised in this report you can contact Samaritans on 116 123 or visit their website www.samaritans.org