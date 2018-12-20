Mum of murdered man speaks of devastation at death

Billyjoe Bates died in hospital after being found seriously injured in Milton, Glasgow.

The mum of a murdered man has spoken of her devastation at not being able to spend Christmas with him.

Billyjoe Bates died in hospital after being found seriously injured on Ashfield Street in Milton, Glasgow.

The 28-year-old's family are demanding answers over his death on November 18.

Billyjoe's mum, Jackie Wilson, said her family will never get over his murder.

She said: "Billyjoe was my youngest son and I miss him terribly every day.

"He had his whole life ahead of him and it's devastating to know that I will never see him again.

"I don't know how our family will ever get over this and the thought of spending Christmas without Billyjoe is very upsetting.

"Our family need to know what happened and why so please, if you know anything at all, come forward and tell the police."

Inspector Suzanne Chow said: "I am appealing for people to come forward with any information which could help us find whoever is responsible for this brutal murder.

"Billyjoe was found seriously injured in a residential street in the middle of the afternoon and I believe that someone must know what happened to him.

"Whether you have information about where Billyjoe was prior to him being found injured, or if you saw or heard anything at all out of the ordinary in the area of Ashfield Street and Kippen Street, please do the right thing and get in touch.

"The slightest detail could be important and I would urge anyone with information to contact us."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

