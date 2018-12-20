Son of missing woman makes video appeal 11 years later

Tony Liang's video has been shared on social media to help trace his mothers whereabouts.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5982152957001-news-181229-appeal.jpg" />

The son of a woman reported missing 11 years ago has issued a video appeal to help find her.

Jenny Zheng, who is also known as Yu Rong Zheng, from Kilmarnock, was reported missing on October 21, 2007.

Her son, Tony Liang, made the video which has been posted on social media, to appeal to anyone who may have information about his mum's whereabouts to get in touch with police.

Extensive enquiries have been carried out across the UK and the rest of the world.

Chief inspector Gillian Docherty, said: "Despite the passage of time without contact, Jenny's family are still understandably incredibly concerned for her. They are desperate to know where she is and find out what has happened to her.

"I would appeal to you if you have any information about Jenny's, no matter how insignificant you think it may be, have any knowledge of her movements in the past 11 years or current whereabouts, please call Police Scotland via 101.

"I am also appealing directly to Jenny. If you see our appeal please get in touch."

Missing: Jenny Zheng disappeared over 11 years ago.

