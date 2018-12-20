Man charged after 67-year-old woman raped on footpath

A 39-year-old has been arrested over the sex attack in Ayrshire earlier in December.

Charged: Man arrested over rape.

A man has been charged after a 67-year-old woman was raped on a footpath in North Ayrshire.

The 39-year-old will appear in court on Friday over the sex attack, which took place on Saturday, December 8.

The pensioner was walking near Canal Street in Saltcoats when she was allegedly attacked from behind.

The alleged rape was reported to police a few days later when the victim confided in a relative about what happened.

Police Scotland said in a statement: "A 39-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with this incident and he is due before Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Friday, December 21."

A full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

