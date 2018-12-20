Man arrested in connection with death of man outside pub

Owen Hassan, 30, was injured in Greenview Street in the Shawlands area of Glasgow.

Own Hassan: Man arrested in connection with death.

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a father-of-three who was seriously injured near his mother's pub.

Owen Hassan, 30, was injured in Greenview Street in the Shawlands area of Glasgow at about 10.30pm on November 7.

He made his way to his mother AnnMarie Lynch's pub, the Old Stag Inn, where police said she performed CPR on him as he lay dying in her arms.

Police said that a 29 year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with Mr Hassan's death.

He will appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday

