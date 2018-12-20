Man seriously injured after shooting in targeted attack

The man was taken to hospital where medical staff describe his injuries as serious.

Injured: Man was shot in Balloch. google

A man has been left seriously injured after a targeted shooting in West Dunbartonshire.

The 30-year-old man was in Lynn Walk, Balloch at around 6.50pm on Thursday when he was approached by two men.

Police say it appears that he was shot by one of the men before they made off from the scene.

Emergency services raced to the scene and the victim was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where medical staff describe his injuries as serious.

A section of Beaton Road in the Dalvait area of Balloch has been cordoned off as police officers continue investigations.

Locals reported a high police presence in the area and said the area is like "a scene out of CSI".

Investigating officers are appealing for anyone who was information which can assist to get in touch.

Detective Inspector Steve Martin, the officer in charge of the enquiry, said: "At this time our information leads me to believe that this may not be a random attack and that the injured man was the intended victim.

"I am appealing for anyone who was in Lynn Walk, or the Balloch area, around the time of the shooting and seen anyone in a vehicle acting suspiciously to come forward.

"While you may not think what you witnessed is significant, let the police know and we will be the judge."

