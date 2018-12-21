Mystery over body of man found washed up on beach

The discovery was made near Ardrossan Road in Seamill, North Ayrshire.

Body: Police are trying to identify the man. CC/PA

The body of a man has been found washed up on a beach.

The discovery was made near Ardrossan Road in Seamill, North Ayrshire.

Officers are treating the death on Tuesday as unexplained but it's not thought to be suspicious.

Efforts to identify the body have proved unsuccessful while a post mortem is also due to be carried out.

The man is white, in his late 40s to early 50s, around 5ft 7in , thin, has short dark/greying hair and prominent upper teeth.

He was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, a black ribbed woollen jumper with a zip at the top and blue Adidas trainers with yellow stripes.

Inspector Colin Convery said: "Despite a substantial effort by officers to ascertain the identity of the man, we still do not know who he is.

"We are now seeking the assistance of the public in order to notify the man's next of kin.

"We will continue to conduct enquiries and are speaking with colleagues across the country, in addition to searching the cases of outstanding missing people.

"If anyone has any information which may assist us, please contact us."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.