Hunt for gunman after man shot while walking to shops

The 30-year-old was shot in the stomach in Balloch, West Dunbartonshire, on Thursday night.

Balloch: Roads cordoned off by police.

Police are hunting for a gunman after a man was shot in the stomach while walking to the shops.

The 30-year-old was gunned down on Lynn Walk in Balloch, West Dunbartonshire, at 6.45pm on Thursday.

He was shot in the abdomen by one of the men as he was walking to the shops before the duo fled.

The victim has been taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in a serious condition.

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Inspector Steve Martin said: "At this time our information leads me to believe that this may not be a random attack and that the injured man was the intended victim.

"I am appealing for anyone who was in Lynn Walk, or the Balloch area, around the time of the shooting and seen anyone in a vehicle acting suspiciously to come forward.

"While you may not think what you witnessed is significant, let the police know and we will be the judge."

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman added: "We received a call at 6.45pm on Thursday to attend an incident in Balloch.

"We dispatched our special operations team, our trauma team, a paramedic response unit, an ambulance and a manager to the scene.

"We transported one male patient to Queen Elizabeth Hospital."

