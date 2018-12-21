  • STV
Lockerbie service to remember 270 people killed in bombing

STV

The memorial service is taking place on the 30th anniversary of the 1988 attack.

Lockerbie: Memorial service held.
Lockerbie: Memorial service held. PA

A memorial service for 270 people killed when a passenger plane exploded over Lockerbie 30 years ago is being held in the town.

Local politicians, relatives of the victims and a representative for the Queen will attend the low-key service at Dryfesdale Cemetery.

Wreaths will be laid in the Dumfries and Galloway town where the wreckage of the bombed Pan Am Flight 103 came down on the night of December 21, 1988.

Eleven people died in Lockerbie, along with the 259 passengers and crew on board the New York-bound plane which had set off from Heathrow.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the victims will "never be forgotten" as she paid tribute.

She said: "Thinking today of Lockerbie and all those whose lives were lost or deeply affected by what happened on this day 30 years ago.

"We will never forget."

"Thinking today of Lockerbie and all those whose lives were lost or deeply affected by what happened on this day 30 years ago."
Nicola sturgeon.

And UK Prime Minister Theresa May said her thoughts are with families of victims on the 30th anniversary.

In a tweet, she said: "Today we remember those who died in the Lockerbie bombing 30 years ago.

"On this tragic anniversary, my thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives and the Lockerbie community."

"Lockerbie lost its anonymity that night. We went from a quiet, small town to a centre of global attention in a few seconds."
David Mundell

A silence was held before wreaths were laid at the foot of a memorial containing the names of all 270 victims and a piper player in the cemetery as the Queen's representative, Lord Lieutenant for Dumfriesshire Fiona Armstrong, laid the first tribute.

She was followed by Scotland's Lord Advocate James Wolffe QC and Scottish Secretary David Mundell.

Pupils from local schools and Scouts and Guides groups and representatives of the emergency services laid flowers before the families of victims approached the memorial

Mr Mundell said: "On this 30th anniversary of the bombing of Flight 103 over Lockerbie, my thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the 270 men, women and children who perished on that terrible night, and everyone else whose life has been touched by the event.

"Lockerbie lost its anonymity that night. We went from a quiet, small town to a centre of global attention in a few seconds. That was the scale of the challenge local people have faced, aside from the horrors of the air disaster itself.

"It has not been easy, nor have we been able to achieve the closure we would have wanted, even after 30 years.

"However, throughout, the people in Lockerbie have retained their dignity and stoicism, and offered friendship and support to those who lost loved ones."

