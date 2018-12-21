Man tried to kill love rival in feud over teenager

Kevin Best, 30, attacked Michael Coyle after finding him at the 19-year-old's flat.

Attack: Best stabbed rival with bottle. PA

A man has been jailed after attacking a love rival with a broken bottle in Inverclyde.

Kevin Best, 30, repeatedly stabbed Michael Coyle and left him "drenched in blood" after finding him in 19-year-old Demi Freeman's Greenock flat in May.

The teenager had been in an on-off relationship with 24-year-old Coyle that ended in 2017 before briefly dating Best following the split.

During his trial the High Court in Glasgow heard that Best had taken the 19-year-old on a "romantic" pub date on the day of the attack.

After the date the couple returned to Demi's flat but Best flew into a rage when he discovered her-ex was there and stabbed him in the neck with a piece of broken glass causing blood to "spurt out".

After the attack he told his victim: "This is not over. You are not in the ground yet, but you will be."

During the trial Best claimed he acted in self-defence after Coyle attacked him with a baseball bat but the court rejected the claims that the victim dismissed as a "fairy-tale" and he was convicted following a four-day trial.

He now faces a lengthy jail term when he is sentenced in the new year.

Demi later told the court she had been left "traumatised and scared" by what happened, recalling Michael pleading with his attacker: "That's enough. I am bleeding out."

After the verdict, the court heard Best already had convictions for violence.

Judge Michael O'Grady QC said: "This was a vicious, disturbing offence which could have had potentially lethal consequences.

"You have shown not a hint of remorse of concern and have resorted from time to time to significant violence.

"This was a serious offence which could have resulted on death and will result in a significant custodial sentence."

Best will be remanded in custody until his sentencing.

