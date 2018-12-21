Man charged with murder after father-of-three's death

Owen Hassan, 30, was injured in Greenview Street in the Shawlands area of Glasgow on November 7.

Owen Hassan: Mother tried to keep her son alive.

A man has appeared in court charged with murder following the death of a father-of-three who was seriously injured near his mother's pub.

Owen Hassan, 30, was injured in Greenview Street in the Shawlands area of Glasgow at about 10.30pm on November 7.

He made his way to his mother AnnMarie Lynch's pub, the Old Stag Inn, where she performed CPR on him as he lay dying in her arms.

David Callaghan was charged with murder when he appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday.

The 29-year-old, from East Kilbride, did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody.

The case was continued for further examination.

