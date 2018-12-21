Aberdeen fan jailed after cup final pitch invasion

Gavin Elphinstone intercepted a pass and assaulted two police officers.

Glasgow Sheriff Court: Elphinstone was jailed for 140 days (file pic). Stephen Sweeney

An Aberdeen fan who ran on to the pitch at Hampden Park during Sunday's cup final and kicked the ball will spend Christmas behind bars.

Gavin Elphinstone vaulted the stand and made his way on to the field where he intercepted a pass from Celtic keeper Scott Bain to a team mate.

The 25-year-old from Aberdeen, made it past stewards but was removed from the pitch during the Hoops' 1-0 win over the Dons.

Elphinstone appeared from custody earlier this month at Glasgow Sheriff Court where he was represented by solicitor Lee Doyle.

He admitted breaching the peace on December 2 by conducting himself in a disorderly manner, entering the field of play and waving a scarf above his head, running towards a player and kicking the ball.

Elphinstone also pled guilty to assaulting two police officers by pushing and kicking one on the body and kicking another on the body.

On Friday, sheriff Ian Fleming jailed Elphinstone for 140 days and handed him an eight month football banning order.

Both sets of fans accused each other of throwing flares at each other at Hampden.

Some Celtic fans have also alleged that pyros were thrown from the Aberdeen end towards stewards and police.

