Man arrested after police discover woman's body in house

The body of the 33-year-old woman was found at an address in Biggar, South Lanarkshire.

Death: A woman's body was found on Saturday. STV

A man has been arrested following the death of a woman whose body was found at a house.

The body of the 33-year-old was discovered by officers who were called to Sillerknowe Court in Biggar, South Lanarkshire, shortly after midnight on Saturday.

A post-mortem examination is still to take place, but police are currently treating the death as suspicious.

A spokeswoman said: "A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing.

"A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.