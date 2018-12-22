Man seriously injured in mass brawl outside Wetherspoons

The 47-year-old suffered a head injury following the disturbance in Cambuslang on Friday.

A man has been seriously injured in a large-scale brawl outside a pub in South Lanarkshire.

The 47-year-old suffered a head injury after he got caught up in the disturbance on Main Street in Cambuslang at around 11.05pm on Friday.

It is thought an altercation was sparked in a Wetherspoon's bar, which then continued outside.

Detective Constable Paul Mooney, from Cambuslang CID, said: "There appears to have been an altercation within the Wetherspoon's bar on Main Street, Cambuslang, which subsequently spilled onto the street and where patrons from the pub and others outside became involved.

"We know from our enquiries that there were a number of people filming the incident outside the pub and that there were a number of cars in the road, so we are keen to get footage from either the phones or dash-cams which may assist us with our enquiries."

The victim was taken by ambulance to Hairmyres Hospital in East Kilbride but has since been transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where medical staff describe his condition as serious but stable.

A 25-year-old man was also injured during the disturbance, however, he was released from Hairmyres Hospital after treatment.

