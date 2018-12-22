  • STV
Lockerbie peace walk marks 30th anniversary of bombing 

Walkers flew flags to represent the 21 nationalities of people killed in the tragedy.

Flags: The 21 flags represented the nationalities of people killed in the tragedy.
 A peace walk has taken place near Lockerbie to mark the 30th anniversary of the  disaster. 

The group flew flags to represent the 21 nationalities of people killed in the tragedy.

Residents of the Dumfries and Galloway town and those who helped in the aftermath of the tragedy were among the 50-strong group taking part in the poignant event on Saturday.

A rider on a white horse joined also joined the procession as the group climbed climbed Burnwalk Hill near Lockerbie.

Religious leaders and representatives from Allanton World Peace Sanctuary also joined the gathering.

The walkers scaled Burnswark, a flat-topped hill to the south of Lockerbie, which overlooks the area affected by the 1988 tragedy. They carried with them 21 flags to represent the 21 nationalities of the victims of the air disaster.

Krystal Anderson met the group at the summit after riding her white horse, named Rebel, from Tundergarth, as she carried the Lockerbie Standard.

Rider: A rider on a white horse joined the procession.
Ms Anderson is from one of the many local families that helped in the aftermath of the bombing.

She said: "So many people were affected by the bombing, but the community really showed how strong it is, and everybody rallied round. Ever since then people from this area have been working for peace.

"I see the ride as being a way to help spread that message of peace."

The hill walk was one of three linked Journey Towards Peace events that focus on hope, kindness and the need to end conflict.

Jan Hogarth, an environmental artist working on the events, said: "In the decades since the bombing the people of this area have shown people kindness and compassion.

"These events build on that positive process, bringing together people of all generations and of many backgrounds and beliefs with the common goal of spreading a message of peace and hope on earth."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.