Dash cam footage appeal after man 'deliberately' run over

A 20-year-old man was injured after a BMW was driven at him in Glasgow's Woodland area

Appeal: A man was left injured after a city car chase.

Police have appealed for dash cam footage after a man was deliberately run over in an attempted murder.

The 20-year-old was left injured after a dark-coloured BMW was driven at him on Carnarvon Street in Glasgow's Woodlands area at about 1:35am on Tuesday.

He was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he was treated by medical staff, and has since been discharged.

The BMW had been involved in a car chase with a Toyota Aygo and black Volkswagen Scirocco across the south side of Glasgow before the incident took place.

The chase went from Albert Drive in Pollokshields, through the south side of Glasgow via Cook Street, on to the M8 northbound then off at the Great Western Road slip road, into St George's Road and then finally into Carnarvon Street.

During this pursuit, the BMW struck the Aygo, which had four men on board, causing it to swerve.

The driving of all the vehicles has been described by police as "somewhat erratic", which would have attracted the attention of other motorists using that route.

Detective Sergeant Stephen Greenshields said: "I would ask that if anyone remembers seeing the cars along that route between 1am and 1.35am on Tuesday morning to get in touch with police.

"We have been checking CCTV and motorway cameras but are keen to obtain any dash-cam footage motorists may have of the pursuit.