Patients and staff ready for first Christmas in new hospice

The Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice is bringing festive cheer to its patients.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5982908400001-news-1221hospice-article.jpg" />

It's been a year of change for those involved with the Prince and Princess of Wales Hospice in Glasgow as they moved into new premises in Bellahouston Park.

The £21m facility provide palliative care for more than a thousand people and their families every year.

Now staff are pulling out all of the stops to bring festive cheer to patients.

As well as getting the chance to sing festive favourites on the karaoke, patients are also able to make decorations for their trees and have the chance to visit an on site beauty salon.

Among them is Brian Heaney whose wife died at the hospice last year. After being diagnosed with cancer himself, he now makes sure to visit the hospice every week.

He told STV News: "When you are in a situation like me, living alone, you come to the hospice and meet other people.

People that at one time you would consider acquaintances but they become very good friends. "

He added: "The hospice, they look to the present, they look to the past - but they look to the future as well."

