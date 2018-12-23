Man charged after police discover woman's body in house

The 31-year-old man has been charged in connnection with the death and will appear in court.

Death: The woman's body was discovered in a house in Biggar. STV

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman whose body was discovered at a house in South Lanarkshire.

The 33-year-old woman's body was found within a house in Sillerknowe Court, Biggar shortly after midnight on Saturday.

The 31-year-old man is due before Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

