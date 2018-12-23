Man charged after police discover woman's body in house
The 31-year-old man has been charged in connnection with the death and will appear in court.
A man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman whose body was discovered at a house in South Lanarkshire.
The 33-year-old woman's body was found within a house in Sillerknowe Court, Biggar shortly after midnight on Saturday.
The 31-year-old man is due before Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday.
A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.