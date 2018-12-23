Man found dead while in custody at police station 

The 24-year-old was pronounced dead at Clydebank police station on Sunday morning.

A 24-year-old man has died while in police custody at Clydebank police office.

Emergency services were called to the premises at around 3:30am on Sunday morning after the man complained about feeling unwell.

His conditioned worsened and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is being treated as unexplained.

Inquiries are continuing and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "As is normal in these circumstances, the incident will be referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner."