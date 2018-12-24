Aldi reveals plans to open eight new stores in Scotland

The retailer says 200 jobs will be created and eight stores will be refurbished in 2019.

Supermarket: Aldi will open eight new stores in 2019. Aldi

Aldi will open eight new stores across Scotland in the new year, creating 200 jobs.

The supermarket chain plans to open new stores in Kilmarnock, East Kilbride, Dalgety Bay, Dundee, Crieff, Milngavie, Cumbernauld and Leith and Edinburgh.

A new 196,000sqft storage and chill facility in Bathgate, due for completion in 2020, is under construction which will create a further 200 jobs.

A "refresh" programme will also see around eight stores being refurbished.

As part of Aldi's expansion in Scotland, the supermarket aims to increase its range of Scottish products to 450 products in 2019.

Richard Holloway, regional managing director for Scotland said: "Next year will be extra special for us as we mark 25 years since we opened our first store in Scotland on Glencairn St in Kilmarnock.

"It is fitting that in 2019 we will be replacing the existing Kilmarnock store with a new, larger format to help satisfy increased customer demand.

"We currently have 85 stores across the country and those numbers are continuing to grow year on year thanks to the continued support of our loyal customers.

"Aldi has led the way with local sourcing and we are proud of our strong relationships with local suppliers and of our reputation for having the best quality Scottish products on our shelves."

