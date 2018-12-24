Football referee attacked and game abandoned during brawl

Calum Scott was attacked in a clash between Glenafton Athletic and Cambuslang Rangers.

A referee was attacked and police were called during a brawl at a junior football match.

Police were called and the match at Loch Park in New Cumnock, Ayrshire, was abandoned following the assault.

Trouble erupted 35 minutes into the game when the 29-year-old awarded a penalty to Glenafton who were 1-0 up.

A brawl then broke out leading to a Cambuslang Rangers player being sent off.

Another Gers player was then red carded for allegedly trying to headbutt a match official.

Mr Scott was then attacked before police were called.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "At around 2.40pm on Saturday, police were called after a 29-year old-man was assaulted during a football match between Glenathlon Athletic Juniors and Cambuslang Rangers at Loch Park Castle, New Cumnock.

"Officers attended and the man did not require hospital treatment.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident."

The incident comes just months after Cambuslang Rangers manager Paul McColl was shot in the face and stomach.

The 49-year-old was left fighting for his life but has now made a full recovery.

