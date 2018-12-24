Man 'attacked with metal bar' in street murder bid

The 52-year-old was seriously injured when he was said to have been struck in Govanhill, Glasgow.

A man has allegedly been attacked with a metal bar while walking his girlfriend in an attempted murder.

The 52-year-old was seriously injured when he was said to have been struck on Dixon Avenue in Govanhill, Glasgow, at 9.10pm on Sunday.

The attacker then pushed the woman to the ground before being chased away by two people.

Officers said the man who was assaulted was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in a serious condition.

A 52-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the alleged assault.

Sergeant Keith Runcie said: "I am appealing to anyone who was in the vicinity of Dixon Avenue and witnessed the incident to please get in touch.

"In particular I would like to speak to the two people who chased the man along the street as well as any motorists with dashcams who were in the area and may have captured footage of significance to the investigation."

