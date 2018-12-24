Woman, 88, robbed of three-figure sum in handbag theft 

The pensioner was targeted by the man in South Lanarkshire.

Rutherglen: 88-year-old robbed. Google

An 88-year-old woman has been left shaken after having her bag stolen in a "despicable" robbery days before Christmas.

The pensioner was walking near Rutherglen Arcade in South Lanarkshire at around 4.45pm on Sunday when she was approached by a man on the corner of Stonelaw Road and Greenhill Road.

The man then grabbed her bag, which contained a three-figure sum of money, and ran off.

The victim, who was uninjured in the incident, made her way to a family member's house where police were contacted.

The suspect is described as white, aged between 30 and 40 years old and around 5ft 5in in height with a slim build and short grey hair.

At the time of the robbery he was wearing a short dark 'Bomber' jacket, jeans and trainers.

Police investigating the incident are now appealing for witnesses.

Sergeant Derek Kavanagh from Rutherglen Police Station said: "To steal an elderly woman's handbag, just before Christmas, is absolutely despicable and thankfully she was not injured.

"She has nonetheless been left upset and shaken by what happened and it is absolutely vital that we trace this abhorrent individual.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area around 4.45pm yesterday and may have witnessed the incident or noticed a man matching the above description, to please get in touch.

"I would also ask any motorists with dash-cams who were in the vicinity to check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Rutherglen Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 2814 of Sunday 23 December 2018.

"Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence."

