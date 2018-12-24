Man charged with murder after woman found dead in house

James Kennedy, 31, was arrested and appeared in private at Lanark Sheriff Court.

Body find: Sillerknowe Court. STV

A man has appeared in court charged with murder after a woman was found dead in a house in Biggar.

The body of the 33-year-old woman, who has not been named, was discovered by officers who were called to Sillerknowe Court in the South Lanarkshire town just after midnight on Saturday.

James Kennedy, 31, was arrested and appeared in private at Lanark Sheriff Court charged with murder.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody ahead of a further court appearance next week.

