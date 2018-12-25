Scots-based experts lead UK pancreatic cancer research

Six of the top researchers are affiliated with the University of Glasgow.

Excellence: The Glasgow Precision Oncology Laboratory is based within Glasgow University.

Half of the top dozen UK pancreatic cancer researchers are based in Glasgow, new analysis has found.

All six of the researchers are affiliated with the University of Glasgow, according to analysis from expertscape.com.

The university said that the Glasgow Precision Oncology Laboratory is central to Glasgow's position as a leading centre of excellence for pancreatic cancer.

The laboratory is led by the University of Glasgow's professor Andrew Biankin, who leads a UK-wide flagship therapeutic development platform called Precision-Panc.

'The University of Glasgow is at the forefront of developing new trials and treatment strategies for this devastating cancer, and these rankings confirm our world-leading position' Professor Andrew Biankin

Through Precision-Panc, all patients with pancreatic cancer have access to a clinical trial, with a sample of their cancer analysed rapidly and in depth, using the latest technologies.

The long-term hope is to target the right treatment to the right patients at the right time to improve survival from the disease, when only 5% of people survive five years and the average life expectancy remains six months, the university said.

Professor Biankin said: "What makes Glasgow unique in its ability to tackle pancreatic cancer is the fact we have clinicians and scientists working in close proximity on the same campus with a unified strategy - to create a critical mass for improving outcomes for people affected by pancreatic cancer.

"Pancreatic cancer is a very aggressive disease, which remains difficult to treat.

"The University of Glasgow is at the forefront of developing new trials and treatment strategies for this devastating cancer, and these rankings confirm our world-leading position."

As well as Professor Biankin, the researchers at the University of Glasgow include Dr David Chang, professor Owen Sansom, director of the University's Institute of Cancer Sciences, Dr Jen Morton, Dr Nigel Jamieson and professor Colin J. McKay.

