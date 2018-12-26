Shopkeeper stabbed during violent robbery by six teenagers

The youths also kicked and punched their victim before making off with alcohol from the store.

Investigation: Police are appealing for witnesses. PA

A shopkeeper was stabbed during "an extremely violent and sickening attack" by six teenagers on Christmas Eve.

The youths also punched and kicked the 40-year-old man before ransacking and stealing alcohol from the convenience store on Glenhove Road in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire.

The suspects, who are believed to be teenagers, then made off towards Torbrex Road.

A passer-by heard the disturbance, which happened at around 8.05pm on Monday, and called the police and ambulance.

The victim was then taken to Monklands District General Hospital, where medical staff describe his condition as serious but stable.

'This was an extremely violent and sickening attack on the man. The suspects made no attempt to take money, this was just for the drink' Detective sergeant Iain Sneddon

Detective sergeant Iain Sneddon said: "This was an extremely violent and sickening attack on the man.

"The suspects made no attempt to take money, this was just for the drink.

"They were prepared to stab, kick, punch and throw items at the shopkeeper, as well as ransack his shop, all for a few bottles of alcohol.

"The shopkeeper was alone in the shop, however, thankfully a passer-by heard the disturbance and called police and ambulance."

Description of the attackers

The first suspect was dressed in a dark grey zipper hooded jacket, dark blue tracksuit bottoms and trainers.

The second suspect was dressed in a black hooded zipper jacket with white markings, dark tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

The third suspect was wearing a black hooded jacket and light coloured trainers.

The fourth suspect was wearing a black cap, black fleece, light coloured tracksuit bottoms and light coloured trainers.

The fifth suspect was wearing a dark coloured puffer jacket, hooded grey top, blue tracksuit bottoms, blue/white trainers, and was carrying a black JD Sports bag.

The sixth suspect was wearing a black hooded top with a chequered pattern down the arms, black tracksuit bottoms and light coloured trainers.

If you have any information in respect to the attack or recognise the description of the youths, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

