Bionic suit will give Mark the chance to walk again

Mark Sweeney believes the suit will change his life. STV

A man left paralysed aged just 11 hopes to get back on his feet - thanks to a bionic suit.

Mark Sweeney, 19, was left feeling "like his life was over" when he lost use of his legs during surgery on his spinal cord.

But now Mark is trying to raise £80,000 to buy the ReWalk suit after being given the opportunity to test it in Birmingham.

The 'wearable robotic exoskeleton' provides powered hip and knee motion to enable those with spinal cord injuries to stand upright, walk and climb stairs.

Mark, who is studying to be an actor, said: "It felt amazing because I could actually feel my muscles working the way I can't work them myself.

"[To have it permanently] would make every difference in the world because I'd be able to walk again, which is all I've wanted for the last seven years."

Mark was born with a form of spina bifida and has had a number of associated health issues, undergoing an incredible 130 operations over his lifetime.

When he was 11, he was left paralysed from the waist down after surgery to reduce a cyst on his spine.

His spinal cord had turned gangrenous under the pressure from the fluid.

Mark said: 'It felt like my life was over at that point. I'd been in wheelchairs before that but it was only for a week at a time while I was recovering from surgery.

"But being told I'm now in it permanently I didn't think there was anything I'd be able to do."

His mum Margaret said Mark turned into a "recluse" after becoming paralysed and hopes the new suit will change his life.

She said: "I have not seen him smile like that since he paralysed. Just so happy. I swear he was floating, it wasn't the suit."

The family have managed to raise £7000 but are confident they can eventually reach their target.

