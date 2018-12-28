Kintyre crash reaction 'proved better relations with Irish'

29 people died when a Chinook fell from the sky on Mull of Kintyre in 1994.

29 people were killed in the Chinook crash. © STV

Irish sympathy after a helicopter crash in Scotland killed British military and policing intelligence showed how much security cooperation had improved, British officials said.

In June 1994, the Chinook fell from the sky in thick fog on the Mull of Kintyre and killed 29 people. Among them were senior Army, RUC and RAF officials.

Details were contained in a state file from the time released by the Public Record Office of Northern Ireland (PRONI).

A British government official wrote: "A few years ago we could have expected an embarrassed silence from the Irish at such a disaster involving acknowledged members of the intelligence community.

"These public reactions illustrate the change in attitudes towards security cooperation."

Then taoiseach Albert Reynolds said the crash was a "dreadful tragedy" for the families of the dead and those who worked in public service.

Tanaiste Dick Spring said it was a setback in the common task of protecting human life against violence.

Garda commissioner Patrick Culligan said he was deeply saddened, knew many of those killed personally and valued their advice and cooperation in counteracting terrorism and crime at every level.

'A few years ago we could have expected an embarrassed silence from the Irish at such a disaster' British government official

Passengers onboard the helicopter comprised ten senior members of the RUC and nine Army staff officers of various ranks engaged on counter-terrorism activities, together with six civilian security specialists working in the NIO.

Four RAF crew members also died.

The flight was not unusual, in an aircraft with a long-established reputation for safety and widely used in Northern Ireland, briefing lines contained in the archived file said.

The aircraft was en-route from one secure base to another.

A weather radar was not considered essential, the document said.

A personal statement from then prime minister Sir John Major in June 1994 said: "These officers and officials from the RUC, the Army, the RAF, the Northern Ireland Office and other departments were all in their different ways, carrying out work of importance to Northern Ireland.

"As I know from meetings during my visits to the province, they made light of the risks in their daily lives.

"Their skill and determination had helped to save many lives in Northern Ireland."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.