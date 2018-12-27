Jobs lost as waste firm which stockpiled body parts closes

Staff at Healthcare Environmental Services Ltd (HES) were made redundant on Thursday.

Shotts: Workers have been made redundant. STV

Workers have lost their jobs at a clinical waste firm which was stripped of NHS contracts after allowing body parts to pile up.

Healthcare Environmental Services Ltd (HES) called more than 100 Scots staff to its headquarters in Shotts, North Lanarkshire, on Thursday.

It also employed around 400 workers at depots around the UK.

They have been told the company has ceased trading.

The firm disposes of clinical waste from every hospital, GP surgery, dental practice and pharmacy in Scotland. Another firm has taken over that responsibility in the interim.

In a letter signed by HES managing director Garry Pettigrew, workers were told: "Further to recent events, I write to inform you that your position in the company will be made redundant with immediate effect.

"I apologise that there have been no previous consultations on this matter, however there are unforeseen circumstances that have proven to be outwith our control."

HES was due to lose its NHS Scotland contract in April and previously lost its 17 contracts with NHS trusts in England.

A criminal inquiry was launched into a build-up of waste at some of its depots.

The company claimed its reputation was destroyed by the UK Government, and said a shortage of incinerators rather than its actions was to blame for the problems.

The company claimed it had attempted to secure a long-term future.

Mr Pettigrew stated: "As a company, we have been exploring all avenues, both politically and commercially through enterprise schemes and sales of parts and the whole of the business to try to secure the future of the employees and the company.

"We have been given no assistance at any time, from the politicians or enterprise bodies in England or Scotland, we have been unable to resolve matters, and accordingly the company will cease trading on December 27, 2018.

"As a result, your employment will terminate by reason of redundancy."

The letter concluded with the company's regret over the job losses.

Mr Pettigrew added: "I would like to offer my sincere apology in this regard and to thank you for your hard work and contribution to the company during your employment, and wish you well for the future."

