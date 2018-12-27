Rangers and Celtic fans warned to behave ahead of derby

Police Scotland advice issued after recent games marred by coins being thrown.

Ibrox: Fans warned ahead of derby. SNS

Rangers and Celtic supporters attending this weekend's Old Firm derby have been warned over antisocial behaviour and urged to respect each other.

Police Scotland have issued the warning after recent games in Scotland were marred with coins being thrown by fans.

There will be fewer than 800 Celtic fans at Ibrox on Saturday after both sides cut away allocation to this season's games.

Officers urged them to arrive early and follow the advice of stewards after changes were made to the usual way of getting in and out of the stadium.

Superintendent Mark Sutherland said: "Police Scotland has planned extensively and worked closely with both clubs and a wide range of partners with the safety of the public as our number one priority.

"We want everyone to go to, watch and get home safely after the match.

"On Saturday we want the focus to be on the football and I am urging the thousands of supporters attending the match, and watching on television or in pubs and clubs to behave responsibly."

Supporters of both sides have also been urged to challenge any "ill-judged" behaviour by fellow fans and report them to the nearest steward.

'Missiles, including coins, thrown from distance or height are extremely dangerous and risks serious personal injury to anyone struck' Superintendent Mark Sutherland

Superintendent Sutherland continued: "I know the majority of the supporters attending the matches are well-behaved and enjoy the game.

"However, we know from previous matches that there is a small minority who may take the decision to become involved in dangerous and criminal anti-social behaviour.

"There have been well-documented and concerning incidents at matches this season including missile and coin throwing. Missiles, including coins, thrown from distance or height are extremely dangerous and risks serious personal injury to anyone struck.

"Supporters of both teams should also take personal responsibility for their own actions, respect each other and those around them.

"I would expect and urge genuine supporters of both clubs to challenge the behaviour of anyone who behaves in an ill-judged way and report anything that concerns them to stewards in the first instance.

"My advice for anyone going to the match at Ibrox is to plan your travel, arrive in plenty of time to get into the stadium safely and drink responsibly. But most of all enjoy the match, the unique atmosphere and occasion."

