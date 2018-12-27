Elderly pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car

The 67-year-old was walking down the A71 when he was struck by a Land Rover Discovery.

A71: The accident happened near Galston. Google 2018

A man has been seriously injured after being hit by a car on Boxing Day.

The 67-year-old was walking along the A71 towards Galston, East Ayrshire, at around 5.20pm when he was struck by a black Land Rover Discovery which was overtaking a bus.

The man was rushed to Crosshouse Hospital in a serious but stable condition. The driver of the vehicle wasn't injured.

Sergeant Ian Thornton said: "We are appealing for anyone who may have seen either the man walking along the A71 prior to the incident, or the incident take place.

"You may have dash-cam footage that could help us, think back, were you on the A71 in this area yesterday evening?"

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

