Fire crews battle 'large and well developed' building blaze

Six fire engines have sent to deal with the fire that engulfed a building.

Blaze: Large building fire in Greenock. @sarahburrows78

Firefighters are battling a "large and well developed" building fire in Inverclyde.

Clouds of smoke could be seen for miles as flames burst out of the building on Jamaica Street, Greenock on Thursday.

Six fire engines rushed to the scene on after being alerted to the blaze at around 5pm.

Members of the public have been asked to avoid the area as emergency services continue to tackle the flames.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue confirmed the incident.

She said: "Crews remain in attendance at a large and well developed building fire on Jamaica Street."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.