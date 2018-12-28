Town hall's last ceilidh before closing for £22m makeover

Paisley Town Hall will host the ceilidh on Friday night before shutting its doors until 2021.

Paisley Town Hall is getting set to close it doors until 2021 with one final ceilidh on Friday night.

The ancient hall which has been called "the Victorian jewel in Paisley town centre's crown" is closing to undergo a £22m makeover that will "bring it in to the 21st century".

The venue first opened in 1882 and has since become a popular place to host meetings, tea dances, social gatherings and concerts over the years.

It also hosted some of Gerry Rafferty's earliest shows and is credited with giving fellow Paisley native Paolo Nutini his big break.

Last year the town narrowly lost its bid to become the UK City of Culture for 2021 to Coventry after a well run campaign.

Renfrewshire Council say the £22m refurbishment will transform the facility, creating a modern social hub, conference and events venue.

The redesign will be led by award-winning architects Holmes Miller, who worked on the redevelopment of Old Trafford and reshaped Hampden for the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Councillor Lisa-Marie Hughes, Chair of Renfrewshire Leisure, said: "The building is going to have something for everyone when it reopens in 2021, it's going to be used for culture, conferences, events and the community and will be a truly memorable live music venue on the Scottish touring circuit.

"This transformation will have a great impact on Paisley and the whole of Renfrewshire. We want to make sure that there are lots of reasons to come to this building because there are lots of activities going on."

The council also say that the redesign will help local businesses and bring in more people from outside Paisley to the town for events and conferences.

The Town Hall is expected to attract 100,000 visitors a year when it reopens.