Firefighters work through night tackling building blaze

Emergency services were called to Jamaica Street, Greenock, just after 5pm on Thursday.

Devastating: Fire crews worked through the night to tackle the blaze. PA

Firefighters have worked through the night to tackle a large building blaze.

Fire crews were called to the scene in Jamaica Street, Greenock, just after 5pm on Thursday.

Roads were closed while emergency services dealt with the incident in the Inverclyde town.

Two crews were still at the scene at 7am on Friday morning dampening down hot spots in the building, thought to be a furniture shop.

Fire: The blaze could be seen from several miles away. David Foster/PA

A fire service spokesman said: "The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 5.07pm on Thursday, December 27 to reports of a building fire in Greenock.

"Operations control mobilised a number of fire engines to the town's Jamaica Street, where firefighters were met by a large and well developed fire."

A funeral home nearby was forced to move bodies to another premises as fire crews tackled the blaze.

In a post on its Facebook page, Green Oak Funeral Services said its landlines were unavailable but "all loved ones were being cared for in our Port Glasgow premises".

Road closures are still in place around Jamaica Street. Police Scotland has advised drivers to follow the diversions or find an alternative route.

