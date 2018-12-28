Schoolboys charged over attempted murder of shopkeeper

The victim was stabbed during the robbery in Cumbernauld on Christmas Eve.

Investigation: Three people have been arrested over the alleged attack. PA

Two schoolboys and a man have been charged over the attempted murder of a shopkeeper on Christmas Eve.

The 40-year-old victim was allegedly stabbed in the altercation, in which a group of youths punched and kicked him before stealing alcohol from the convenience store on Glenhove Road in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire.

A passer-by heard the disturbance, which happened at around 8.05pm on Monday, and called the police and an ambulance.

The victim was then taken to Monklands District General Hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

Two boys, aged 14 and 15, and a 20-year-old man have been accused of the attempted murder and robbery and are expected to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Friday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Three people, two boys aged 14 and 15 years, and a 20-year-old man, have been arrested and charged with attempted murder and robbery following an incident at a convenience store on Glenhove Road, Carbrain, Cumbernauld, on Christmas Eve."

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

