Pedestrian dies after being struck by Land Rover

A 29-year-old man was pronounced dead after the incident in Bridge of Allan near Stirling.

Bridge of Allan: Road closed by police. Google 2018

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a Land Rover.

The incident happened on Cornton Road in Bridge of Allan near Stirling at 11.10pm on Thursday.

A 29-year-old man was pronounced dead after being hit by a Land Rover Defender.

Officers closed the road for several hours while investigations were carried out.

Inspector Andrew Thomson said: "Our deepest sympathies are with the family of the pedestrian at this time and we will continue to provide them with all the support they may require.

"The driver of the Land Rover stopped immediately following this incident and we have noted a statement from them, but we are keen to hear from other motorists or members of the public who may have been in the area and witnessed exactly what happened.

"If you believe you have information that can assist with this investigation then please contact police immediately."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.