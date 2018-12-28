Man stabbed outside store during violent street fight

The 27-year-old victim was seriously injured in the Boxing Day attack in Hamilton.

Hamilton: The victim was attacked on Annsfield Road. Google 2018

A man was stabbed during a violent street fight on Boxing Day.

The 27-year-old victim was seriously injured in the attack and is currently receiving treatment at Hairmyres Hospital in East Kilbride.

A hunt has been launched to trace two men involved in the assault, which occurred outside a convenience store on Annsfield Road in Hamilton at around 9.40pm on Wednesday.

The victim, who is not believed to have known his attackers, got into an argument with the men inside the store before the fight moved outside, where he was then stabbed in front of witnesses.

The suspects were chased by members of the public but they managed to get away and ran into the Eddlewood area of the town.

The suspects are both white, slim and in their early 20s.

One has dark hair, is 5ft 10in to 6ft in height, and was wearing a dark long-sleeved top and dark jeans or trousers.

The other has short red hair, is around 5ft 10in, and was wearing a distinctive white hooded jacket which had eyeholes in the hood.

'We also know that the suspects had been drinking outside the shop prior to the disturbance, so maybe someone saw them hanging about?' Detective constable Alan Hamilton

Detective Constable Alan Hamilton said: "As far as we are aware, the injured man and the suspects did not know each other, however, for whatever reason, they seemed to have had words in the shop which led to the man being injured.

"Officers have been checking CCTV and speaking to people who came forward to help the man, however, we are still appealing for others who may have seen the fight or who may recognise the descriptions of the suspects to get in touch.

"The shop is on a busy street next to a pub and we know there were quite a few people around at the time.

"We also know that the suspects had been drinking outside the shop prior to the disturbance, so maybe someone saw them hanging about?"

If you have any information, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

