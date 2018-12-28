Hunt for vandal who targeted mountain rescue team base

A man damaged the gas box at Ochils Mountain Rescue Team headquarters in Clackmannanshire.

Clackmannanshire: The Ochils Mountain Rescue Team base was vandalised. Google 2018

A rescue service's festive spirit has been dampened after a vandal targeted the volunteer team's base on Boxing Day.

A hunt has now been launched to find the young man who damaged Ochils Mountain Rescue Team's gas box.

The vandalism was discovered by a team member who had gone to the headquarters in Clackmannanshire to check on the life-saving equipment.

CCTV footage revealed that the incident happened at around 1.03am on Wednesday.

On Thursday, a spokesperson from the charitable search and rescue organisation said: "Unfortunately the team was not feeling very festive this morning.

"A team member arrived at our rescue base at Fishcross to check on our life-saving equipment and discovered that the outside of our base had been vandalised.

"Damage has been done to our gas supply.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, was wearing a light coloured t-shirt and was accompanied by a woman.

After destroying the gas meter box, he then walked off with part of it.

The Ochils MRT spokesperson added: "His female friend stood and watched."

The rescue team had earlier posted about an emergency call-out on Christmas Day to locate a missing hill walker who had got lost in bad weather on Dumyat.

Three team members, who were enjoying a family walk on the Ochil Hills, immediately commenced a search and successfully located the walker after hearing their cries for help.

Police Scotland confirmed they are investigating the vandalism.

A spokesman said: "The plastic box surrounding a gas meter was damaged and stolen and inquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible.

"In particular, police are keen to trace a male and female who were known to be sitting at the bus stop opposite the gas box around the time this incident occurred.

"Anyone with information is asked to come forward."

If you have any information that could help police with their enquiries, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

