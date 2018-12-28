Man dies after car smashes into sheltered housing complex

The crash happened on Hozier Street in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, on Friday morning.

Death: Man died in hospital after crash. STV

A man has died after a car smashed into a sheltered housing complex.

The crash happened in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, at 4.45am on Friday.

A 20-year-old man was taken to Monklands Hospital where he later died after the Citreon he was in smashed into the building in Newlands Street.

His family have been informed.

Officers have cordoned off the sheltered housing complex as a precaution.

Sergeant Stuart Bell said: "Officers are currently checking CCTV and making door to door enquiries in the area, however we are appealing for anyone who may have seen this car prior to the incident taking place to get in contact with us."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

