Man left with facial injury after fight in street
The 24-year-old was taken to hospital following the altercation on Duke Street, Glasgow, on Friday.
A man has suffered a facial injury during a fight on a Glasgow street.
Police were called after the 24-year-old was assaulted on Duke Street at around 10.55pm on Friday night.
He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.
A police spokesperson said: "Around 10.55pm police were called to a report of a man being injured during an altercation in Duke Street, Glasgow.
"Emergency services attended and the 24-year-old victim was taken to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment to a facial injury and has since been released.
"Enquiries are ongoing."
