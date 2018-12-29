Man deliberately struck by car in Boxing Day hit-and-run

Police are treating the incident in Glasgow's Tollcross as attempted murder.

Hit-and-run: Muiryfauld Drive. Google 2018

A man was deliberately struck by a car during a hit-and-run on Boxing Day.

The 32-year-old was walking along Muiryfauld Drive next to Glasgow's Tollcross Park on Wednesday at around 10.35am when a dark coloured car was driven at him.

He was knocked over the perimeter fence of the Park and the vehicle drove off at speed along Drumover Drive.



Emergency services attended the scene and the victim was taken by ambulance to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he was treated.

Detectives are treating the incident as attempted murder.

Detective Sergeant Cheryl Kelly from Shettleston CID said: "The area was busy with pedestrians and motorists at the time of the incident and I would urge anyone who witnessed what happened to please get in touch.

"You may have been within the park at the time, or noticed a dark coloured car driving at speed, if you noticed anything at all suspicious then please come forward.

"I would also urge any motorists with dashcams who were in the area to check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance to our enquiries."

