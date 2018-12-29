Minibus carrying passengers overturns in one-vehicle crash

Emergency services are at the scene on the A6089 which is closed in both directions.

Police: Emergency services are in attendance. STV

A minibus believed to have several passengers on board has overturned in the Scottish Borders.

Emergency services, including four fire engines, are at the scene of the accident on the A6089 between Carfraemill and Gordon, near Lauder.

There was no immediate reports of casualties.

Police Scotland said no other vehicles were involved in the incident, which happened at around 10.50am on Saturday.

The road is currently closed in both directions.

More to follow...

